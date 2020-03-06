BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 P.M.) – The Dutch Foreign Minister Steve Block said on Friday that the ceasefire agreement concluded by Moscow and Ankara on the Syrian Idlib region should be strengthened by setting up a no-fly zone to prevent any hospitals from being bombed.
“It would be wise to add a no-fly zone,” Block told reporters upon his arrival in the Croatian capital Zagreb to attend a meeting of E.U. foreign ministers .
He continued: “I think European countries are very interested in moving forward … to persuade all members of the United Nations Security Council to establish this no-fly zone.”
He explained: “This will not hinder the fight against Al Qaeda, but it will stop the bombing of hospitals.”
On Friday, the ceasefire agreement went into place as all fronts witnessed a rare calm for the first time this year.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia and Turkey had reached a joint agreement on a settlement in Syria.
Putin expressed confidence that the agreements reached will become the basis for resolving the situation in Idlib.
“I hope these agreements will serve as a good basis for ending military operations in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, putting an end to the suffering of the civilian population … and creating conditions for the continuation of the peace process in Syria among all parties to the conflict,” Putin said after his talks with Erdogan .
Putin noted that Russia does not always agree with Turkey on the assessments of what is happening in Syria, but the parties are able to find common ground at critical moments.
The two Presidents affirmed their interest in continuing their work within the framework of the Astana formula, in addition to combating terrorism.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.