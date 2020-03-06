BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 P.M.) – The Dutch Foreign Minister Steve Block said on Friday that the ceasefire agreement concluded by Moscow and Ankara on the Syrian Idlib region should be strengthened by setting up a no-fly zone to prevent any hospitals from being bombed.

“It would be wise to add a no-fly zone,” Block told reporters upon his arrival in the Croatian capital Zagreb to attend a meeting of E.U. foreign ministers .

He continued: “I think European countries are very interested in moving forward … to persuade all members of the United Nations Security Council to establish this no-fly zone.”

He explained: “This will not hinder the fight against Al Qaeda, but it will stop the bombing of hospitals.”

On Friday, the ceasefire agreement went into place as all fronts witnessed a rare calm for the first time this year.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia and Turkey had reached a joint agreement on a settlement in Syria.

Putin expressed confidence that the agreements reached will become the basis for resolving the situation in Idlib.

“I hope these agreements will serve as a good basis for ending military operations in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, putting an end to the suffering of the civilian population … and creating conditions for the continuation of the peace process in Syria among all parties to the conflict,” Putin said after his talks with Erdogan .

Putin noted that Russia does not always agree with Turkey on the assessments of what is happening in Syria, but the parties are able to find common ground at critical moments.

The two Presidents affirmed their interest in continuing their work within the framework of the Astana formula, in addition to combating terrorism.

