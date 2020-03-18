BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M. – The Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies destroyed a part of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) that was going to be used by the Turkish and Russian military patrols.

According to reports, the militants dug-up a part of the M-4 Highway and left a big dirt mound over the roadway to prevent the joint Turkish-Russian patrols in the Idlib Governorate.

This move by the militant forces came in response to a joint patrol that was conducted the day prior by the Turkish and Russian armed forces; however, both parties were unable to complete their task, as 60 protesters blocked their path along the M-4 Highway.

In a video released on Wednesday, RT Arabic released aerial footage of the highway after it was destroyed by the militants this week.

As shown in the video, a drone is able to capture much of the roadway, including the part of the highway that was destroyed.

