BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the American forces transferred a large amount of oil from eastern Syria to Iraq over the weekend.
The agency quoted local sources as saying that “a convoy of 30 tankers and a tanker for the American occupation loaded with stolen oil from the oil wells it occupies in Syria’s Al-Jazeera left this evening to Iraqi lands through the illegal Al-Walid crossing in the Al-Yarubiyah region in the eastern countryside of Al-Hasakah.”
No further details were released by the state-owned news agency, nor was there any comment released by the U.S.-led International Coalition.
The Syrian authorities have accused the United States of working to “smuggle Syrian oil and sell it abroad to deprive the Syrians of it, in a flagrant violation of international law.”
In late 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump approved a plan to withdraw his country’s forces previously deployed in Syria, but he later decided, as a result of pressure by members of his administration, to keep about 1,000 soldiers to ensure American control over the seized oil fields in the northeastern part of the country.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.