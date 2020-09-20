BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the American forces transferred a large amount of oil from eastern Syria to Iraq over the weekend.

The agency quoted local sources as saying that “a convoy of 30 tankers and a tanker for the American occupation loaded with stolen oil from the oil wells it occupies in Syria’s Al-Jazeera left this evening to Iraqi lands through the illegal Al-Walid crossing in the Al-Yarubiyah region in the eastern countryside of Al-Hasakah.”

No further details were released by the state-owned news agency, nor was there any comment released by the U.S.-led International Coalition.

The Syrian authorities have accused the United States of working to “smuggle Syrian oil and sell it abroad to deprive the Syrians of it, in a flagrant violation of international law.”

In late 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump approved a plan to withdraw his country’s forces previously deployed in Syria, but he later decided, as a result of pressure by members of his administration, to keep about 1,000 soldiers to ensure American control over the seized oil fields in the northeastern part of the country.