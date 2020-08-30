BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – Dozens of armored vehicles belonging to the U.S.-led International Coalition entered northeastern Syria this past weekend, as they bring with them supplies and reinforcements for one of their many bases east of the Euphrates.
According to local reports, the U.S. forces in the International Coalition entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate from neighboring Iraq via the Al-Walid Crossing on Saturday.
The U.S. troops were said to have traveled to one of their bases inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
This latest deployment of U.S. troops to northeastern Syria comes just days after four American soldiers were injured during a car crash near the city of Al-Malikiyah.
The U.S. soldiers were being chased by a Russian convoy when the vehicle accident occurred; this incident prompted condemnation from the American authorities.
Since then, the U.S. military has intercepted at least one Russian army patrol inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
