BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – Several reports from northwestern Syria have claimed that dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed this evening after an airstrike struck their positions inside the Idlib Governorate.

According to the Step News Agency, a large number of Turkish soldiers were killed and many more wounded by an airstrike in the Idlib Governorate.

These claims have mostly been made by opposition media and have yet to be confirmed by the Turkish Armed Forces.

However, if true, this would be the deadliest day for the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria, as three soldiers were reportedly killed earlier today.

A video has since surfaced as well showing the Turkish Armed Forces seeking shelter from an airstrike carried out by what is likely the Syrian or Russian air forces.

Update (10:32 P.M.) – Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports 34 Turkish soldiers killed in an air raid near the towns of Al-Barah an Bilioun in southern Idlib.

Update (10:51 P.M.) – Governor of the Hatay Province says 9 soldiers from the Turkish military were killed this evening after they were attacked by the Syrian military.

Update (11:39 P.M.) – Governor of Hatay Province says death toll rises from 9 to 22.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  • 13
  •  
  • 2
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    16
    Shares
ALSO READ  Jihadists launch new counter-offensive at Idlib-Aleppo axis

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

17
Discuss

avatar
12 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
15 Comment authors
heszarkoOlliBoySweet Robert Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The Vizir will be unhappy 🙂

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 22:28
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Too sad. Maybe the Sultan should have him strangled for this accident.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 22:35
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The Caliph will complain that not only his jihadi Akıncı but also his Janissaries were killed. So sorry for him. 😛

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 22:33
Willy Van Damme
Guest
Willy Van Damme
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That’s what you get when you wage war. And the victims are the soldiers and their family. Not Erdogan … at t
he moment.

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 23:50
Dcass
Guest
Dcass
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Though the Syrian government forces have every right to target foreign aggressors and invaders of their sovereign land, it’s probably another false flag attack to justify a fully fledged Turkish aggression against the Syrian government forces. To be remembered that back in 2012 the Turkish regime fabricated many such false flag attacks by the Syrian Government Forces manning the Turkish/Syria border posts on Turkish soil to justify the unprovoked aggression and destruction of these Syrian Government border posts to permit the subsequent flooding from Turkey of Syrian sovereign land by Erdogan’s foreign mercenary terrorists hailing from more than 80 different… Read more »

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 23:42
igybundy
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
igybundy
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Well they no go back home so obviously not large enough yet..

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 00:28
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Sounds more like a Russian “message” rather than a SyAAF strike…
Russia should stop with “messages” and retain and simply create a no drive zone for anything related with cockroaches operations. Once left with no vehicles and no artillery, pest control on jihadis will become much easier.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 00:36
Hayton
Guest
Hayton
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Message received. Reports are that Turkey will formally declare war on Syria tomorrow. The Russian delegation in Ankara has been ordered out, to leave immediately.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 03:22
zarko
Guest
zarko
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

it will be interesting how the turks will go about in Syria.They DECAPITATED thear air force.They desperatly manage to defete ISIS in the north and even that with the thanks to russian air cover. Erdogan is very unpopular in Tureky so another sanction from Russia will bring his fall,finaly.! i dont expect NATO to interwie.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 11:49
hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Fuc.king Turks. Imbeciles. Good Turk = dead Turk.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 13:35
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Chauhan Chauhan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

c**p turks are p***y and cowards running evertime to nato and US to help them in Syria. Russia will destroy every convey entering Syria . if they declare war on Syria . Turks knows that

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 14:17
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turkey soldiers are dead and ErDOGran is rolling in the dough. This man is a Reprobate, may he burn in h**l.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 05:06
OlliBoy
Member
Newbie
OlliBoy
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You enter a warzone illegally and your soldiers get killed and equipment destroyed.
You don’t want that, you stay in your home bases and resort to what you do best; empty threats, illusions of invincibility and the long lost Ottoman empire.
Stay home and dream on, while SAA is claiming their country from your buddies; the idiot terrorists.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 08:53
ShowMustGoOn
Guest
ShowMustGoOn
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I guess SAA used SS-21 ballistic missile with cluster ammunition and spiced up the show with 9K58 Smerch 300mm Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 00:01
think
Guest
think
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

this is no game, if u kill 100 soldiers of a NATO ally who is welcoming 4million refugees, u will face the consequence.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 23:53
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 00:36
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

https://twitter.com/annanews_info/status/1232788641363218434/photo/1

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 04:43