BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – Several reports from northwestern Syria have claimed that dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed this evening after an airstrike struck their positions inside the Idlib Governorate.
According to the Step News Agency, a large number of Turkish soldiers were killed and many more wounded by an airstrike in the Idlib Governorate.
#عاجل|| اجتماع عدد كبير من المواطنين الأتراك أمام مشفى الريحانية بعد وصول عشرات الجثث والمصابين من الجنود الأتراك إثر قصف جوي طال نقطة تركية جنوب #إدلب. pic.twitter.com/tXcHQplW1h
— Step News Agency – وكالة ستيب الإخبارية (@Step_Agency) February 27, 2020
These claims have mostly been made by opposition media and have yet to be confirmed by the Turkish Armed Forces.
However, if true, this would be the deadliest day for the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria, as three soldiers were reportedly killed earlier today.
A video has since surfaced as well showing the Turkish Armed Forces seeking shelter from an airstrike carried out by what is likely the Syrian or Russian air forces.
Update (10:32 P.M.) – Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports 34 Turkish soldiers killed in an air raid near the towns of Al-Barah an Bilioun in southern Idlib.
Update (10:51 P.M.) – Governor of the Hatay Province says 9 soldiers from the Turkish military were killed this evening after they were attacked by the Syrian military.
Update (11:39 P.M.) – Governor of Hatay Province says death toll rises from 9 to 22.
13 2 1
- 16Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.