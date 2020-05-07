BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman, Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced on Wednesday that their forces managed to kill and capture dozens of Al-Wefaq government fighters and their allied mercenaries near the Al-Watiyah Airbase.

According to the LNA spokesman, the Turkish-backed forces suffered these heavy losses after several hours of battle around the Al-Watiyah Airbase.

The LNA spokesman said that 8 members of their forces were killed during the Al-Wefaq attack in the Al-Watiyah battle.

Mismari said that “controlling Tripoli and returning to the bosom of the homeland will be very soon.”

He has promised surprises in the coming days, indicating that the Libyan National Army will launch a big attack against the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Since the Turkish-backed forces refused the LNA’s ceasefire offer, tensions have been running high across northern Syria, with the GNA launching several attacks around the capital city.

The GNA’s leader, Fayez Al-Sarraj, said that he will never trust the Libyan National Army’s commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, after the last failed ceasefire.

Sarraj made it clear that he will not negotiate with Haftar or the Tobruk-based government; instead, he has vowed to defeat them and reunify the country.

