BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman, Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced on Wednesday that their forces managed to kill and capture dozens of Al-Wefaq government fighters and their allied mercenaries near the Al-Watiyah Airbase.
According to the LNA spokesman, the Turkish-backed forces suffered these heavy losses after several hours of battle around the Al-Watiyah Airbase.
The LNA spokesman said that 8 members of their forces were killed during the Al-Wefaq attack in the Al-Watiyah battle.
Mismari said that “controlling Tripoli and returning to the bosom of the homeland will be very soon.”
He has promised surprises in the coming days, indicating that the Libyan National Army will launch a big attack against the Government of National Accord (GNA).
Since the Turkish-backed forces refused the LNA’s ceasefire offer, tensions have been running high across northern Syria, with the GNA launching several attacks around the capital city.
The GNA’s leader, Fayez Al-Sarraj, said that he will never trust the Libyan National Army’s commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, after the last failed ceasefire.
Sarraj made it clear that he will not negotiate with Haftar or the Tobruk-based government; instead, he has vowed to defeat them and reunify the country.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.