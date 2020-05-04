BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – A large number of Syrian mercenaries were killed this week when they clashed with the Libyan National Army (LNA) in the Tripoli countryside.

According to reports from northwestern Libya, the Libyan National Army managed to eliminate an installation belonging to the Turkish-backed Syrian militants during an attack around the ‘Ayn Zara axis.

The reports have put the death toll for the Syrian mercenaries between 30 and 35, with several more wounded or captured by the Libyan National Army.

The Syrian mercenaries, mostly from the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), were first transported to Libya at the end of 2019.

Based on a report from Bloomberg News, the Turkish authorities offered the Syrian mercenaries $2,000 (USD) a month to fight on behalf of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

However, since then, several of these Syrian militants have fled Libya for either Turkey or Europe, with some reports claiming that over 2,000 have traveled to the European Union this year.

Despite Libyan National Army’s offer of a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan, the Government of National Accord forces have continued to carry out attacks across the northern part of the country; this has resulted in increased violence in the month of May.

