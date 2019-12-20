BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – Dozens of former French soldiers, sometimes from elite units, have joined jihadist groups in the Middle East since 2012, the Centre for the Analysis of Terrorism reported this week.
According to the report, the Centre identified some 30 former French soldiers that have joined terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria, with some even taking part in terrorist attacks in France.
“During their time in the French Army, they learnt how to handle weapons and explosives – skills that enabled some to take up strategic roles within terrorist groups,” the Centre said, pointing out that “others, having failed to reach combat zones, determined to take up arms against France by planning attacks on different strategic sites, typically of a military kind.”
The French government has yet to respond to these allegations from the Centre.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.