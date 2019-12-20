BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – Dozens of former French soldiers, sometimes from elite units, have joined jihadist groups in the Middle East since 2012, the Centre for the Analysis of Terrorism reported this week.

According to the report, the Centre identified some 30 former French soldiers that have joined terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria, with some even taking part in terrorist attacks in France.

“During their time in the French Army, they learnt how to handle weapons and explosives – skills that enabled some to take up strategic roles within terrorist groups,” the Centre said, pointing out that “others, having failed to reach combat zones, determined to take up arms against France by planning attacks on different strategic sites, typically of a military kind.”

The French government has yet to respond to these allegations from the Centre.

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
The answer is simple, thus not “politically correct” : to avoid such taqqiya, ban mussies from entering any western military.
Any way, this death cult wants to rule the world with a fascist ideology and by essence, is an enemy of Liberty, equality and fraternity.

