BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The ongoing battle in central Syria has proven to be incredibly violent, as both the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) forces have suffered a significant number of casualties over the last five days.

Beginning last Saturday, the Islamic State has launched several attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the historical ruins area that links eastern Hama, southern Al-Raqqa, and northeastern Homs.

This large-scale attack by the Islamic State resulted in the capture of some small villages near the town of Ithriya, which is located along a strategic crossroad in the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

Following the Islamic State’s advance, the Russian Aerospace Forces entered the battle, launching dozens of strikes over the terrorist group’s positions, as the Syrian Arab Army regrouped near Ithriya.

These airstrikes would prove successful, as the Islamic State was unable to bear the brunt of the attack, forcing them to abandon a number of sites after suffering heavy losses.

While ISIS did suffer a significant number of losses during the battle, so did the Syrian Armed Forces, who suffered the brunt of their losses during the first few days of the battle in central Syria.

Since the start of 2020, the Islamic State has wreaked havoc in the eastern Hama and southern Al-Raqqa areas, as they shifted their attention from the eastern part of the Badiya Al-Sham to these regions in central Syria.