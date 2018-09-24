BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The recent downing of the IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft off the coast of Latakia was the main catalyst behind Russia’s decision to supply Syria with the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this afternoon.
“Situation with Ilyushin IL-20 made Russia take extra measures to protect Russian troops in Syria,” Peskov said.
“The Ilyushin IL-20 tragedy dictates the need to take extra energetic, effective measures to ensure security of Russian military personnel in Syria,” Peskov continued.
Peskov was asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the delivery of the S-300 to Syria; however, he said he was unsure at this time.
He did say that the protection of Russian troops in Syria was paramount to Russian-Israeli relations at this time.
182
- 182Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.