BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The recent downing of the IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft off the coast of Latakia was the main catalyst behind Russia’s decision to supply Syria with the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this afternoon.

“Situation with Ilyushin IL-20 made Russia take extra measures to protect Russian troops in Syria,” Peskov said.

“The Ilyushin IL-20 tragedy dictates the need to take extra energetic, effective measures to ensure security of Russian military personnel in Syria,” Peskov continued.

Peskov was asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the delivery of the S-300 to Syria; however, he said he was unsure at this time.

He did say that the protection of Russian troops in Syria was paramount to Russian-Israeli relations at this time.

Advertisements