BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The recent downing of the IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft off the coast of Latakia was the main catalyst behind Russia’s decision to supply Syria with the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this afternoon.

“Situation with Ilyushin IL-20 made Russia take extra measures to protect Russian troops in Syria,” Peskov said.

“The Ilyushin IL-20 tragedy dictates the need to take extra energetic, effective measures to ensure security of Russian military personnel in Syria,” Peskov continued.

Peskov was asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the delivery of the S-300 to Syria; however, he said he was unsure at this time.

He did say that the protection of Russian troops in Syria was paramount to Russian-Israeli relations at this time.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 182
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    182
    Shares
ALSO READ  Breaking: Senior official hints Russia may supply Syria with S-300 system - report
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
n.md.148 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
n.md.148
Guest
n.md.148
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

all lives are precious – deaths answerable to God

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-24 13:37