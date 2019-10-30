BEIRUT, LÍBANO (2:00 p.m.) – El jeque de dos de los clanes más grandes de Siria en el este de Siria pidió al presidente sirio Bashar Al-Assad que otorgue a todo el personal que sirvió en la amnistía general de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF).
En una declaración conjunta publicada el miércoles, los jeques de las tribus Shaytat y Akidat le pidieron al presidente Assad que emitiera una amnistía general para todas aquellas personas que se unieron a las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias.
El propósito de esta declaración era permitir que esos combatientes de las SDF se unieran a las filas del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) y evitar cualquier encarcelamiento por luchar por una fuerza no gubernamental.
Varios otros jefes tribales también firmaron la carta, que supuestamente fue entregada al gobierno sirio.
Si el gobierno otorgara la amnistía a todos los combatientes de las SDF, este sería un paso importante hacia un acuerdo político entre el estado y el Consejo Democrático Sirio.
Es importante tener en cuenta que en el pasado, el gobierno ha llamado al SDF un “agente” de entidades extranjeras; sin embargo, a pesar de estas acusaciones, el estado ha trabajado con SDC y SDF para mantener los cruces y el comercio entre sus regiones.
