BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Minister for Reconciliation, Dr. ‘Ali Haidar, stated on Wednesday morning that people living in Idlib are welcome to reconcile with the government.
“The door is open to all in Idlib who choose to reconcile with the government, except terrorists that possess extremist ideologies,” Dr. Haidar said.
The veteran Syrian minister stressed that reconciliation is also limited to people who are not terrorists.
Dr. Haidar is referencing jihadist groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP); these two rebel factions have waged war against the government for years.
Recently, the jihadist rebels in the Idlib Governorate began an operation to arrest government sympathizers and people willing to reconcile with the state.
This large-scale jihadist operation has resulted in dozens of arrests across the southern countryside of Idlib.
