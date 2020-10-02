BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced this morning that he and his wife Melania Trump were infected with the coronavirus
Trump said in a tweet on his Twitter account that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.
He tweeted: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Earlier on Friday, Trump confirmed that his assistant, Hope Hicks, was infected with the emerging coronavirus.
Trump said: “My assistant, Hope Hicks, contracted the virus, and Melania and I performed a coronavirus examination, and we will see the result soon.”
Hicks was on Air Force One on Tuesday to attend the debate that brought together President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
