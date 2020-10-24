BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday, October 23, that Sudan and Israel have agreed to normalize relations.

White House spokesman Judd Deere stated that U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Sudan had reached an agreement to normalize relations between the two countries.

The spokesman said, “President Donald Trump announced that Sudan and Israel have agreed to normalize relations. Another major step towards building peace in the Middle East with another country that joins the Abraham Agreement.”

A joint statement on Friday stated that the U.S. President, Donald Trump, the President of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdullah Hamdok, and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone.

The statement indicated that the parties discussed Sudan’s historic progress towards democracy and advancing peace in the region.

The U.S. said it would take steps to restore Sudan’s sovereign immunity, and work with international partners, to ease Sudan’s debt burden.

The joint statement indicated that delegations from each country would meet within weeks to negotiate cooperation agreements on agriculture, aviation and migration.

Trump also said after the call that in a few months, everyone would join the Abraham agreement.

White House adviser Jared Kushner also said that other countries will make peace with Israel, and that he is confident that the conflict with the Palestinians will be resolved as well.

For his part, Netanyahu said after Trump’s call that the circle of peace was expanding rapidly.