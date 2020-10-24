BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday, October 23, that Sudan and Israel have agreed to normalize relations.
White House spokesman Judd Deere stated that U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Sudan had reached an agreement to normalize relations between the two countries.
The spokesman said, “President Donald Trump announced that Sudan and Israel have agreed to normalize relations. Another major step towards building peace in the Middle East with another country that joins the Abraham Agreement.”
A joint statement on Friday stated that the U.S. President, Donald Trump, the President of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdullah Hamdok, and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone.
The statement indicated that the parties discussed Sudan’s historic progress towards democracy and advancing peace in the region.
The U.S. said it would take steps to restore Sudan’s sovereign immunity, and work with international partners, to ease Sudan’s debt burden.
The joint statement indicated that delegations from each country would meet within weeks to negotiate cooperation agreements on agriculture, aviation and migration.
Trump also said after the call that in a few months, everyone would join the Abraham agreement.
White House adviser Jared Kushner also said that other countries will make peace with Israel, and that he is confident that the conflict with the Palestinians will be resolved as well.
For his part, Netanyahu said after Trump’s call that the circle of peace was expanding rapidly.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.