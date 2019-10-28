Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s underpants were obtained by an undercover source and DNA tested to prove his identity before an operation by U.S. forces to kill him, an advisor to the Syrian Democratic Forces said on Monday.

Polat Can, a senior advisor to the Kurdish-led SDF, gave details on Twitter about how SDF intelligence work had helped locate Baghdadi, whose death was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday.

“Our own source, who had been able to reach al-Baghdadi, brought al-Baghdadi’s underwear to conduct a DNA test and make sure (100%) that the person in question was al-Baghdadi himself,” Can said.

Trump has said that the Kurds provided some information “helpful” to the operation.

Can said the SDF had been working since May 15 with the CIA to track Baghdadi, and managed to confirm that he had moved from Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria to Idlib, where he was killed.

Baghdadi had been about to change location to the Syrian town of Jarablus when the operation happened, he said.

“All intelligence and access to al-Baghdadi as well as the identification of his place, were the result of our own work. Our intelligence source was involved in sending coordinates, directing the airdrop, participating in and making the operation a success until the last minute,” Can said.

 

Source: Reuters

So what did they do. Send him a video of Melania undressing and he left his signature in his underpants or did they show him pictures of Donald and he wet himself for the same result. Wow , the lengths the first family will go to to get their man. Of course the real reason he left his signature was that living in Al Nusra ‘/Al Qaeda territory and they would cut him into a million pieces if they found him , every time a fly farted he defecated in his pants.

LOL.

