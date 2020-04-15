BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – Some disgruntled jihadist rebels recently took a video in which they threatened to behead Turkish Army soldiers along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) in the Idlib Governorate.
In the video released by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) can be seen filming right next to Turkish Army soldiers near the town of Al-Nayrab in eastern Idlib.
The jihadist in the video then states that he likes the Turkish military, so he will ‘behead’ them and leave their heads along the road.
“W really like you, so we will behead you God willing. Do not be afraid, we will not take your heads with us, we will leave them on the highway,” jihadist warns.
This video was likely taken around the same time that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants confronted a Turkish military patrol near the town of Al-Nayrab.
During the confrontation, some of the jihadist rebels fired shots at the Turkish military, prompting the latter to break up the protest and take control of the highway.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.