BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – Some disgruntled jihadist rebels recently took a video in which they threatened to behead Turkish Army soldiers along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) in the Idlib Governorate.

In the video released by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) can be seen filming right next to Turkish Army soldiers near the town of Al-Nayrab in eastern Idlib.

The jihadist in the video then states that he likes the Turkish military, so he will ‘behead’ them and leave their heads along the road.

“W really like you, so we will behead you God willing. Do not be afraid, we will not take your heads with us, we will leave them on the highway,” jihadist warns.

This video was likely taken around the same time that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants confronted a Turkish military patrol near the town of Al-Nayrab.

During the confrontation, some of the jihadist rebels fired shots at the Turkish military, prompting the latter to break up the protest and take control of the highway.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Over 5,000 Syrian mercenaries are fighting in Libya: monitor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Long Live Syria Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ahh..that sounds so melodious to hear. Disgruntled huh..Gone are the days of Glory? Times are a changing for sure. Looks like Jihadis have stopped believing in the holy and Jihad. Times like this SAA & Russians have to facilitate the Jihadis by upping the ante and dangle the carrot & cashbag. So please follow the old wild west put out nice posters wanted preferably DEAD not alive. Get head of a Soldier with uniform patch as proof get 3000$. Knock out APC get 7000$. Knock out a tank get 10000$

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-04-15 18:21