BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – Some disgruntled jihadist rebels recently took a video in which they threatened to behead Turkish Army soldiers along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) in the Idlib Governorate.

In the video released by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) can be seen filming right next to Turkish Army soldiers near the town of Al-Nayrab in eastern Idlib.

The jihadist in the video then states that he likes the Turkish military, so he will ‘behead’ them and leave their heads along the road.

“W really like you, so we will behead you God willing. Do not be afraid, we will not take your heads with us, we will leave them on the highway,” jihadist warns.

This video was likely taken around the same time that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants confronted a Turkish military patrol near the town of Al-Nayrab.

During the confrontation, some of the jihadist rebels fired shots at the Turkish military, prompting the latter to break up the protest and take control of the highway.

