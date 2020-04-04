BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, announce don Friday that it had repulsed an attack by “Syrian mercenaries” in the ‘Ain Zara area near the capital city of Tripoli.
A member of the information office, Aqeela Al-Saber, stated that the Libyan National Army’s “Ajdabiya Operations Force repulsed an attack by the Syrian mercenaries in Ain Zara.”
In his statement, Al-Saber said: “The militia supported by Turkey and the Syrian mercenaries tried this morning to attack our advanced positions in order to recover what was lost in the past two days.”
He stressed that “the attacking force today was entirely from the Syrians,” noting that the operation ended with their suffering “significant losses in their ranks and control of other new sites that were theirs.”
He added: “There is neither a martyr nor a prisoner in Safouna. There were only 3 wounded, and they are in very good condition. Now they are with their comrades inside the axis as well, and we have not lost a single inch.”
The Syrian mercenaries were first deployed to Libya in late December 2019; however, since their arrival, they have been unable to turn the tide of the war in favor of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).
Furthermore, there have been reports of discontent among the Syrian mercenaries, who have accused Turkey of not fulfilling their salary and cigarette promises.
Some reports have even indicated that dozens of Syrian mercenaries have abandoned Libya in favor of traveling to Italy for asylum.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.