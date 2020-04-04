BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, announce don Friday that it had repulsed an attack by “Syrian mercenaries” in the ‘Ain Zara area near the capital city of Tripoli.

A member of the information office, Aqeela Al-Saber, stated that the Libyan National Army’s “Ajdabiya Operations Force repulsed an attack by the Syrian mercenaries in Ain Zara.”

In his statement, Al-Saber said: “The militia supported by Turkey and the Syrian mercenaries tried this morning to attack our advanced positions in order to recover what was lost in the past two days.”

He stressed that “the attacking force today was entirely from the Syrians,” noting that the operation ended with their suffering “significant losses in their ranks and control of other new sites that were theirs.”

He added: “There is neither a martyr nor a prisoner in Safouna. There were only 3 wounded, and they are in very good condition. Now they are with their comrades inside the axis as well, and we have not lost a single inch.”

The Syrian mercenaries were first deployed to Libya in late December 2019; however, since their arrival, they have been unable to turn the tide of the war in favor of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

Furthermore, there have been reports of discontent among the Syrian mercenaries, who have accused Turkey of not fulfilling their salary and cigarette promises.

Some reports have even indicated that dozens of Syrian mercenaries have abandoned Libya in favor of traveling to Italy for asylum.

