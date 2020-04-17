BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The French authorities announced on Friday that 940 crew members on the aircraft carrier group “Charles de Gaulle” tested positive for the coronavirus.
The French director of the Military Health Authority, Marilyn Jacques Genero, said during a hearing in the Senate Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee on Friday that 2,300 sailors from the strike group were examined after returning to Toulon.
Genero added that the tests revealed that 645 people were not infected with the coronavirus, while the results of the analyzes of the other sailors had not yet been obtained.
Earlier this month, the French authorities announced a suspected infection on board Charles de Gaulle, the most famous aircraft carrier in the French Navy.
This prompted the French Ministry of Defense to order the carrier group to dock at Toulon shortly after.
