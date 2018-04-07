BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:07 P.M.) – Forces of the Syrian Army are in the midst of an assault aimed at advancing on the rebel stronghold city of Douma (east Damascus) from the eastern direction.
In doing so, government forces are yet to fully seize the town of Ar-Rayhan, which despite multiple past reports of its capture still remains partially under the control of Jaysh al-Islam fighters.
According to Al-Masdar News sources, militants still control close to 50 percent of Ar-Rayhan, their defenses so far having withstood countless attack by the Syrian Army not just since the start of the Damascus Steel operation, but years before that too.
A high-density of rebel tunnels as well as well-disguised trenches a fire support positions on the western flank of Ar-Rayhan has proven difficult to overcome for Syrian troops; video evidence released a couple of weeks ago showed that up to a dozen government battle tanks have been destroyed on the town’s outskirts.
