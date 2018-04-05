BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:09 P.M.) – Following the evacuation of a third batch of Jaysh al-Islam militants and their family members from the city of Douma in east Damascus all further relocation efforts have since been put on hold due to sudden infighting within the insurgent group’s ranks.

According to a source in the Syrian government, tensions among Jaysh al-Islam rebels stemming from disagreement over the evacuation of part of their forces from Douma has reached boiling point.

The degree of violence due to the agreement is not entirely clear at this time. However, the perpetrators are militants who do not wish to see any further evacuation of Jaysh al-Islam ranks to areas controlled by Turkish-backed rebels in northwest Syria.

The outburst of inner conflict has, for now, cancelled what was to be the evacuation of a fourth batch of Jaysh al-Islam fighters from Douma today (Thursday).

The Syrian Army is waiting for rebels to resolve the dispute before it allows relocation procedures to commence again.