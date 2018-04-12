BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – A Syrian military source in Damascus informed Al-Masdar this afternoon that Jaysh Al-Islam has handed over all of their heavy weapons to the Russian military.

Among the heavy weapons handed over to the Russian military was the 9K3 OSA surface-to-air missile, which was captured by Jaysh Al-Islam during their first major offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

The militant group also handed over a large number of anti-tank missiles (ATGM) that they had either received from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) or captured from the Syrian military.

Jaysh Al-Islam was ordered to handover their heavy weapons to the Russian military prior to their departure from Douma; this was an important part of the deal the made.