BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – On Sunday, Israeli fighters penetrated Lebanese airspace from the occupied Golan Heights, and carried out reconnaissance flights over the border areas with Syria.

According to local reports Israeli planes were seen in the sky above the Arqoub, Hasbaya, occupied Shebaa Farms, and Jabal al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) mountain range.

The reports said that an Israeli drone appeared in the afternoon, coming from the sea and flying in the sky over the buildings of Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Since then, Israeli military jets have entered Lebanon and begun flying back and forth from Jabal Al-Sheikh to the occupied Golan Heights region.

It is noteworthy that on April 16, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a complaint to the United Nations Security Council, protesting that an Israeli Air Force drone had bombed a car carrying some of the leaders of the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The vehicle was targeted when it approached the Al-Masna’a crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border, but its passengers were unharmed.

