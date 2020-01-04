BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Israeli warplanes were spotted along the Lebanese-Syrian border for the second time in the last 24 hours, as local reports indicate a heavy presence over the Jabal Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region of Lebanon.

According to the reports, Israeli jets were circling the region between the central region of the Beqa’a Governorate and Jabal Sheikh to the south.

While the Israeli Air Force did not cross into Syria’s airspace, the presence of these aircraft have likely raised the Syrian military’s alert levels, as Israel often attacks Damascus and Al-Quneitra from this region.

Last night’s border flights by the Israeli Air Force raised heavy concerns that airstrikes were likely going to target Syria, especially following the assassination of the Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was a close ally of Damascus.

It should also be noted that Israel has carried out these close border flights in the past, with most of them being mock raids between southern and eastern Lebanon.

