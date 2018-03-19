BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 A.M.) – It has become apparent that around Sunday afternoon the Jaysh al-Islam rebel group launched a powerful counter-blow against the Syrian Army south of the district city of Douma.

The militants struck at government defenses along the western gates of Ash-Shifuniyah and the northern gates of Masraba; at Masraba rebel fighters managed to re-enter the district and capture some important points within it.

However, the Islamist assault soon ran out of steam as units of the Syrian Army’s elite Tiger Forces Division arrived on location, stalling any further movement; not long after, government troops launched their own counter-attack, retaking some lost points.

The latest reports to emerge suggest that the Tiger Forces Division has not only managed to recapture all lost areas, but has in fact retaking new points from rebel fighters to the south of Douma.