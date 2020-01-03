BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – Shortly after 12:30 A.M. (local time), new reports surfaced about alleged U.S. airstrikes north of the Iraqi capital.

According to the reports, the alleged U.S. airstrikes targeted the city of Taiji, which is located in the Salaheddine Governorate of Iraq.

The alleged airstrikes were said to have targeted a convoy of vehicles that were traveling along the highway between cities of Samarra and Baghdad.

No further details have been released; furthermore, these strikes have yet to be confirmed by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

Advertisements