At least 100 Yemeni soldiers were killed in an attacks staged by militants of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebel movement on an army training camp north of the city of Marib, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday citing the Yemeni foreign ministry.

Earlier reports said 80 soldiers had been killed and 150 more had been wounded.

Armed confrontation between government forces and Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement has been going on in Yemen since August 2014, reaching the most active phase in March 2015 after the Saudi-led coalition invaded the country. Along with Saudi Arabia, the coalition includes Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan and Sudan.

The conflict has entailed the most severe humanitarian crisis of today, with more than 24 million Yemenis, or about 80% of the country’s population, being in need of humanitarian assistance and the number of internally displaced people exceeding three million, according to the United Nations data.

