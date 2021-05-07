Qatari Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al-Emadi, who was detained in Qatar on charges of embezzlement and sacked, played a key role in economic relations with Turkey, the T24 news website said on Thursday.

Emadi was head of the executive board of Qatar National Bank (QNB), which owns QNB Finansbank, the Turkish unit of QNB, T24 said.

Emadi was detained on Thursday on suspicion of embezzlement, abuse of power, and crimes related to the public sector.

He accompanied Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed Al Sani on two official visits to Turkey’s capital Ankara in 2018 and 2020, T24 said.

During the 2018 visit, Al Sani announced his country would invest $15 billion in Turkey. In November last year, the two countries signed ten bilateral agreements. Among the deals was the sale of 10 percent of stock exchange Borsa Istanbul to Qatar and the purchase of the Antalya Port by QTerminals W.L.L., a Qatari company, it said.

Qatar is now Turkey’s third-biggest foreign investor.

Qatar has drawn closer to Turkey after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt accused it of supporting terrorism, cutting off diplomatic ties, and imposing an economic blockade on the country in 2017.

The two countries have also cooperated closely on regional foreign policy issues including in Syria and Libya.

