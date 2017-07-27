BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Hezbollah and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham agreed to terms of a ceasefire in the ‘Arsal Barrens after almost a week of fighting near the Syrian border.

According to the terms released by Lebanese group’s official media wing on Thursday, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham will release five Hezbollah soldiers in exchange for some of their prisoners currently detained in Syrian government prisons.

Leith Fadel | AMN
The 5 captured Hezbollah soldiers in the ‘Arsal Barrens.

In addition to the exchange of prisoners, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants and their family members, including some in refugee camps, have agreed to leave the ‘Arsal Barrens for the Idlib Governorate.

Finally, the Saraya Ahel Al-Sham fighters that are loyal to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham will also be evacuated from the area to the eastern Qalamoun, where they will link up with the Free Syrian Army factions near Dumayr.

Share this article:
  • 133
  • 23
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    156
    Shares
ALSO READ  Syrian Army captures new village in northeast Homs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz