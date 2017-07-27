BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Hezbollah and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham agreed to terms of a ceasefire in the ‘Arsal Barrens after almost a week of fighting near the Syrian border.

According to the terms released by Lebanese group’s official media wing on Thursday, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham will release five Hezbollah soldiers in exchange for some of their prisoners currently detained in Syrian government prisons.

In addition to the exchange of prisoners, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants and their family members, including some in refugee camps, have agreed to leave the ‘Arsal Barrens for the Idlib Governorate.

Finally, the Saraya Ahel Al-Sham fighters that are loyal to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham will also be evacuated from the area to the eastern Qalamoun, where they will link up with the Free Syrian Army factions near Dumayr.