BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 P.M.) – Tens of people protested at the Al-Salihiyah crossing in rural Deir Ezzor, Friday, as they continued to demand that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies withdraw from the area.

According to local reports, the protesters demanded that the Syrian Army and their allies fully withdraw from the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

The protesters said they want the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to replace the army in this rural area.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported about protests against the Syrian Democratic Forces in the Al-Tabaqa area of Al-Raqqa.

The Syrian government has previously called on the SDF to hand over the territories they control in the Al-Raqqa Governorate, including Raqqa city.

Tens of people?? Wow. That’s a massive protest now isn’t it? Sounds like a Soros NGO may be behind these protests. The SDF is US supported. It seems counterintuitive that a real grassroots uprising would want the foreign invader over the natives.

2019-09-28 01:17
Nestor Arapa
SDF debe desactivarse, solo sirve a los intereses del imperio EE.UU.

2019-09-28 01:09
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Staged demonstrations on both sides 😉

2019-09-28 02:17
Chauhan Chauhan
organise my terriost and its supporters US and allies . SAA should do them same and organize protest in SDF held area in hasaka and Raqqa

2019-09-28 10:18