BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 P.M.) – Tens of people protested at the Al-Salihiyah crossing in rural Deir Ezzor, Friday, as they continued to demand that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies withdraw from the area.

According to local reports, the protesters demanded that the Syrian Army and their allies fully withdraw from the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

The protesters said they want the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to replace the army in this rural area.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported about protests against the Syrian Democratic Forces in the Al-Tabaqa area of Al-Raqqa.

The Syrian government has previously called on the SDF to hand over the territories they control in the Al-Raqqa Governorate, including Raqqa city.

