BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – A new demonstration was held in the Al-Hasakah Governorate village of Al-Bajariyah on Saturday, demanding the U.S.-led Coalition withdraw from Syria.

According to reports, the demonstration was attended by dozens of villagers, who not only called for the U.S.-led Coalition’s withdrawal, but also, condemned their attack on the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) checkpoint earlier this week.

The attack that was carried out by the U.S.-led Coalition targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s checkpoint inside the town of Tal Al-Dahab.

A source in the Al-Qamishli countryside said that the U.S. and Syrian forces exchanged gunfire at the Rasho checkpoint, with later reports of coalition helicopters participating in the hostilities.

As a result of this exchange of hostilities, at least one Syrian soldier was killed and two more were wounded.