DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:45 A.M.) – A pro-government Sunni Arab tribe from Deir Ezzor has announced that it is looking to employ new fighters to beef up its military capabilities.

According to a statement released by the Al-Shaitat tribal leadership on Thursday evening, it would hire assault troops for 100,000 Syrian Pounds ($195) per month and reservists for 70,000 Syrian Pounds ($135) per month.

Al-Shaitat tribesmen have been fighting alongside the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), mostly embedded with the Republican Guards, since the country’s rebellion began in 2011 and has been purged by ISIS on numerous occasions.

In August 2014, 700 members of the Al-Shaitat tribe were slaughtered over a three-day period as ISIS shot, beheaded and crucified civilians and pro-government fighters alike. The massacre took place in the Abu Hama area in southern Deir Ezzor where important parts of the tribe live.