BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – A U.S. F-35 fighter jet dropped a B-61-12 inert nuclear bomb at a government testing site in the state of Nevada.

According to the website, The Drive, the test was conducted on August 25th at the Tonopah Test Range, as the F-35 jet dropped the inert nuclear bomb on its intended target.

The nuclear bomb was dropped at an altitude of 10,500 feet, and it hit its intended target in 42 seconds.

This is ever test of its kind using the F-35 stealth fighter, which is only used by a few countries in the world, the U.S. and Israel being two of them.