BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – A U.S. F-35 fighter jet dropped a B-61-12 inert nuclear bomb at a government testing site in the state of Nevada.

According to the website, The Drive, the test was conducted on August 25th at the Tonopah Test Range, as the F-35 jet dropped the inert nuclear bomb on its intended target.

The nuclear bomb was dropped at an altitude of 10,500 feet, and it hit its intended target in 42 seconds.

This is ever test of its kind using the F-35 stealth fighter, which is only used by a few countries in the world, the U.S. and Israel being two of them.

News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-11-26 18:14

B61 is an outdated 1963(!) gravity bomb design used in NATO nuclear sharing. We should do an EU nuke-sharing with 500x ASMPA stealth Mach3 nuclear cruise missile. Not even need 4 stealth aircraft, this is serious stand-off missile.

