BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, the spokesman for the General Command of the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, confirmed that the coming hours will witness a major battle in the vicinity of Sirte and Al-Jafra.
In this context, Al-Mesmari pointed out the existence of what he described as “major movements of the Al-Wefaq and Turkish militias” in the vicinity of the two areas.
The military spokesman for the Libyan National Army considered that the coming battle “will not only be Libyan, but will involve Arab and foreign parties, because Turkey’s plan threatens security and peace in the region.”
In the same regard, the Director of Moral Guidance in the Libyan National Army, Brigadier Khaled Al Mahjoub, described Egypt as “the true partner in security for Libya”, and accordingly has the right to interfere.
Al-Mahjoub explained that “the geographical nature of the Sirte and Al-Jafra regions makes attacking them an air cover, and this makes them a very complex process for Turkish forces.”
A spokesman for the forces of the Government of National Accord in Libya, which is based in Tripoli, Colonel Pilot Muhammad Qanunu, announced yesterday that the time has come “for oil to flow again and strike at the sinful hands of the Libyans, and to end the presence of mercenaries supporting the war criminal who permitted them to the land and sky of Libya.”
Qananu stressed the determination to proceed to what he described as “our kidnapped cities, and to remove the injustice from its sons and the return of its displaced people, and we will extend the authority of the Libyan state over its entire soil, sea, and sky.”
The military spokesman for Al-Wefaq vowed to the General Command of the National Army saying, “The answer is what you see, not what you hear.”
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.