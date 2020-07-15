BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, the spokesman for the General Command of the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, confirmed that the coming hours will witness a major battle in the vicinity of Sirte and Al-Jafra.

In this context, Al-Mesmari pointed out the existence of what he described as “major movements of the Al-Wefaq and Turkish militias” in the vicinity of the two areas.

The military spokesman for the Libyan National Army considered that the coming battle “will not only be Libyan, but will involve Arab and foreign parties, because Turkey’s plan threatens security and peace in the region.”

In the same regard, the Director of Moral Guidance in the Libyan National Army, Brigadier Khaled Al Mahjoub, described Egypt as “the true partner in security for Libya”, and accordingly has the right to interfere.

Al-Mahjoub explained that “the geographical nature of the Sirte and Al-Jafra regions makes attacking them an air cover, and this makes them a very complex process for Turkish forces.”

A spokesman for the forces of the Government of National Accord in Libya, which is based in Tripoli, Colonel Pilot Muhammad Qanunu, announced yesterday that the time has come “for oil to flow again and strike at the sinful hands of the Libyans, and to end the presence of mercenaries supporting the war criminal who permitted them to the land and sky of Libya.”

Qananu stressed the determination to proceed to what he described as “our kidnapped cities, and to remove the injustice from its sons and the return of its displaced people, and we will extend the authority of the Libyan state over its entire soil, sea, and sky.”

The military spokesman for Al-Wefaq vowed to the General Command of the National Army saying, “The answer is what you see, not what you hear.”

