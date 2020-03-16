Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 853, with 129 new deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

“In the past 24 hours we had 1,053 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 129 new deaths,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, a ministry official, tweeted on Monday. A total of 14,991 people have been infected across Iran, the official added.

To contain the outbreak in Iran, one of the deadliest outside of China, officials have called on people to stay at home.

“Based on the figures, we have passed the peak of the outbreak, but I still suggest people stay at home, and in case of urgency, observe all health protocols,” state TV quoted President Hassan Rouhani as saying.

 

Source: RT

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  New Quds Force commander makes first visit to Syria since Qassem Soleimani's death

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ouch, 7% of fatalities, it’s very very bad.It’s likely we will take serious containment measures here, in order to cut the spread as number of cases seem to double every day.
The only thing that might be positive in it is that the insane religious fanatics that are leading the country for 41 years are pretty old while, at least here, all fatalities were between 63 and 93 years old… Maybe COVID-19 may end making Iranians free again if people infected manage to contaminate the dictatorship.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-16 19:39