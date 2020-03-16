Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 853, with 129 new deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.
“In the past 24 hours we had 1,053 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 129 new deaths,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, a ministry official, tweeted on Monday. A total of 14,991 people have been infected across Iran, the official added.
To contain the outbreak in Iran, one of the deadliest outside of China, officials have called on people to stay at home.
“Based on the figures, we have passed the peak of the outbreak, but I still suggest people stay at home, and in case of urgency, observe all health protocols,” state TV quoted President Hassan Rouhani as saying.
Source: RT
