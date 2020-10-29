BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The death toll for the Syrian mercenaries fighting for Azerbaijan in Karabakh has increased over the last few days, as a war monitor reported several casualties within their ranks this week.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 18 Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries were killed in Karabakh, bringing the total number of killed to 188.

“Syrrian Observatory activists have documented the death of 18 Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries in the ongoing battles in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The fatalities included a military commander of the Turkish-backed Al-Hamzah Division,” the SOHR report said.

“According to SOHR sources, the dead commander was mainly in charge of leading and directing Al-Hamzah Division’s groups fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh,” they continued.

As a result of these losses, the Syrian mercenaries were able to return the bodies of 123 fighters, who were killed in Karabakh. The status of the other 65 mercenaries killed is unknown.

Since September 27th, the Karabakh region has witnessed heavy clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces, prompting the international community to urge both countries to commit to a ceasefire.