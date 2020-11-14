BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday that the bodies of 2,317 Armenian soldiers killed in the Karabakh war have so far been examined by forensic experts.
The spokeswoman for the ministry, Alina Nikogossian, indicated on her Facebook page that some of the bodies had not yet been identified.
Nikogossian added that the exchange of dead bodies with the Azerbaijani side is still in its infancy, and the two conflicting sides do not have at this stage the final figures for the number of dead.
Earlier in the day, Azerbaijan confirmed the first operation to exchange the bodies of dead soldiers with the Armenian side in the disputed Karabakh region, since the two sides signed the cessation of hostilities agreement.
And on Friday, the Ministry of Defense in the Karabakh Republic reported that 1,383 of its soldiers had been killed since the armed conflict front in the region erupted on September 27th.
On Saturday, they would increase the total number of dead by nearly 1,000 after the exchange of bodies with Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan has yet to release its casualty totals.
