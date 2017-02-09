Syrian and Russian airforces had a busy day in Deir Ezzor, targeting “Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham” (ISIS) positions in and around this besieged city in Eastern Syria.

Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAF) pounded ISIS militants on the top of Jabal Thardeh while they gathered to organize a new offensive. The SyAF attack killed at least 40 militants and destroyed a pick-up equipped with a 23mm machinegun.

Meanwhile, the Russian Air Force launched attacks in several sites, hiting a weapons storage in the Al-Ummal area north of the Deir Ezzor’s Cemetery.

On the ground, Syrian Armed Forces attacked ISIS forces in Al-Khanzeer Hill near the Cemetery killing 3 fighters.

Heavy clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and ISIS are still ongoing in Cemetery area as the SAA attempt to lift siege on the Deir Ezzor Airbase. ISIS militants are throwing everything in order to prevent such outcome.

The Syrian Armed Forces are taking their time to prevent high causalities, specially after a cargo plane sucessfully dropped food and ammunition for besieged forces in the airbase two days ago.

The video below shows SAA clashing with ISIS militants in the Cemetery area.

