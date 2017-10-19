BEIRUT, LEBANON () – Over the last several days, rebel forces in southwestern Daraa province have been scrambling to hold their front-line against a relentless ISIS counter-offensive that threatens to completely wipe them out.

About one week ago, Free Syrian Army rebels launched an offensive against the ISIS-linked Saifullah al-Maslul Army (also called Jaysh Khalid ibn al-Walid) in Daraa’s Yarmouk Basin area with the hope of capturing the town of Hayt.

Though employing a lot of firepower to try break ISIS lines, the rebel offensive stalled and ever since then ISIS has been conducting a general counter-offensive in an around Hayt.

Yesterday, rebel forces achieved some respite, repelling a powerful ISIS assault from two axes at the Jalel housing area and Al-Ruba’ai checkpoint.

In repelling the attack, Free Syrian Army fighters managed to inflict significant losses on ISIS, destroying a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle and an armed pickup as well killing and injuring at least 8 jihadist militants.

For now, rebel forces have stabilized the situation and prevented themselves from being overrun in the Yarmouk Basin area. However, more ISIS attacks are expected to come.

