BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a powerful assault, tonight, in the northern Hama countryside, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses at the key town of Qomhana.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham surprised the Syrian Arab Army with a vicious assault on the northern flank of Qomhana; this resulted in the jihadist group entering the town after overrunning the government’s first line of defense.

For nearly three hours on Sunday night, the jihadist rebels attempted to push deep into Qomhana; however, they were eventually encircled by the Syrian Arab Army once reinforcements arrived from both the western and eastern flanks.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army fully secured the town, while also maintaining their gains that were made at the eastern and western flanks earlier in the day.

The source added that a large number of militants were killed once they were encircled inside Qomhana, forcing the remaining jihadists outside the town to have to give up on the battle.

