BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – On Wednesday, Khartoum announced that an Ethiopian military plane had penetrated Sudanese airspace, describing the incident as a dangerous escalation, and warned of “serious consequences.”

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: “In a dangerous and unjustified escalation, an Ethiopian military aircraft penetrated the Sudanese-Ethiopian borders, which could have serious consequences and cause more tension in the border region.”

The statement added: “The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns this escalation from the Ethiopian side, and calls on it not to repeat such hostilities in the future, given its dangerous repercussions on the future of bilateral relations between the two countries and on security and stability in the Horn of Africa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier today, senior Sudanese sources said that the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, visited the Sudanese-Ethiopian borders, after witnessing during the last period clashes between the armies of the two countries, “to find out the security and military conditions on the borders.”

For its part, Ethiopia warned Sudan, last Tuesday, of its “impatience” with what it said was Khartoum’s continued military build-up in a disputed border region, despite attempts to defuse tensions through diplomatic means.