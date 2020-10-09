BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, said that the Armenian armed forces destroyed seven drones in the skies of Armenia on Thursday.
“From 19:30 to 21.20 local time, over the Vardinis region in Armenia, seven enemy drones were shot down,” Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.
This move by the Azerbaijani armed forces is viewed as a dangerous escalation, as most of the fighting was previously restricted to the Karabakh region.
The renewed military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan began on 27 September, after both sides accused one another for restarting the hostilities in the disputed Karabakh region.
The spokesman for the Karabakh leader, Gram Bogossian, announced shortly after the start of the clashes that the President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, Araik Aroutyunyan, had declared a state of war and general mobilization for those over the age of eighteen.
A number of countries, including Russia and France, called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also held a telephone conversation last Sunday, during which they indicated the importance of making every effort to prevent escalation in Karabakh.
