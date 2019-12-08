BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – A Syrian government delegation from Damascus comprising of several political parties traveled to the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria this past weekend to meet with a large group from the Syrian Democratic Council.
According to local reports, the Damascus delegation was made up of leaders from the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party, Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), Peaceful Transition Stream Party (opposition), Solidarity Party, and Youth for Building and Change Party,
The reports said the SDC was represented by leaders and officials from the Syriac Union Party (SUP), Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kurdish Leftist Party, and Unity Party.
The SDC delegation was led by Salih Muslim, who is the leader of the PYD Party.
“We did not sit down today to discuss the points between local administration and self-administration, but this is what we proposed and this is our program, and we agreed to discuss the positive points if it was in the local administration and if it was in self-administration, and between us there would be a paper we agree with them and submit to the Syrian government,” the PYD leader said, as quoted by Sputnik Arabic.
As for the possibility of accepting the SDC parties, the PYD leader said: “Their acceptance that they discuss with us is of the smallest details. Their reservations and what they want, indicating their desire to discuss, and that they have no objection or reservation to meeting with the Syrian government, and researching the future of Al-Jazira within the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.” .
