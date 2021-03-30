BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The Damascus Governorate announced that its fuel committee decided to reduce the quantities of filling gasoline for private and public tourist cars (taxis) “due to the decrease in the number of fuel requests received by the governorate.”

The quota for private cars to be filled is 20 liters every 7 days, down from 40 liters, while public cars are allowed to be filled every 4 days.

The governorate’s media office quoted the deputy head of the executive office there, Ahmed Nabulsi, as saying that the supply to minibuses will be allocated to them every Friday until further notice.

He said that this comes “to ensure the continuity of securing transportation service for citizens.”

The governorate indicated that the implementation of the decision began last night, and that this procedure is “temporary until the arrival of oil supplies.”

A number of governorates announced similar measures in the past two days, amid an ongoing crisis that the country has never seen to this extent.

Two days ago, the Syrian Ministry of Oil had said that the disruption of navigation in the Suez Canal affected oil supplies to Syria, and led to “the delay in the arrival of a tanker carrying oil and oil products to the country.”

