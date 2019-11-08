BEIRUT, LÍBANO (9:10 a.m.) – El ejército sirio no le dio a Rusia el avanzado misil tierra-aire israelí que aterrizó dentro de Siria en julio de 2018, informó el jueves la publicación de aviación rusa Avia.Pro.
En cambio, la publicación rusa afirma que Damasco transfirió el misil israelí a Irán, quien, a su vez, planea realizar ingeniería inversa del proyectil.
“Resultó que el misil no fue a Moscú, sino a Irán, lo que significa serios problemas para Israel en el contexto de una escalada de la situación con la República Islámica”, informó Avia.Pro.
“De hecho, el misil no fue a Rusia en absoluto, sino a Irán. <…> En este día, la carga iraní Il-76 estaba en el aeropuerto internacional de Damasco, y bien podría haber entregado el sistema de defensa antimisiles israelí a Irán para estudiar sus capacidades “, dijeron, citando a un experto militar.
“El interés de Rusia en la tecnología militar extranjera es bastante obvio, pero para Irán, este misil permite revelar características del sistema de defensa antimisiles israelí. Si Teherán realmente tomó posesión de tal misil, entonces la confiabilidad de los sistemas de defensa aérea israelíes está en duda, incluso si la defensa antimisiles ha sido seriamente dañada “, agregaron.
La noticia de que Siria capturó por primera vez este misil israelí y lo transfirió al ejército ruso fue informado por primera vez por el servicio de noticias chino Sina.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.