BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Reuters quoted a security source in Cyprus as saying that the authorities have located the supposed owner of the ship whose cargo caused the explosion at the Port of Beirut.

“There was a request from Interpol in Beirut to locate this person and ask some questions to him regarding this shipment,” police spokesman Christos Andrew said in a statement.

A Cypriot security official said that this person (whose name has not been released) was interrogated at his home in Cyprus on Thursday, noting that the answers from the owner of the ship carrying the ammonium nitrate shipment were transmitted to the Lebanese authorities.

Another security source revealed that the person whom the Cyprus authorities interviewed was a 43-year-old Russian businessman, Igor Gretchushkin.

On Tuesday, August 4th, a massive explosion took place at the Port of Beirut, resulting in significant damage to the Lebanese capital and killing over 130 people.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab stated shortly after the explosion that an internal investigation is underway to find out what caused the blast.

Thus far, very little details have been released by the Lebanese authorities regarding this massive explosion.