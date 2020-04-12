BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The crews of two Russian warships are being placed under quarantine after completing their Syria mission, the Crews of two Russian warships, the newspaper of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Zvezda, said on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the crews of frigate Admiral Makarov and the frigate Admiral Essen, which arrived in Crimea, have been placed in quarantine amid fears of the coronavirus’ spread.

“The frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen have returned to Sevastopol after a long voyage in the Mediterranean Sea but are not yet allowed to enter the bay. The command of the Black Sea Fleet ordered the sailors, who came into contact with foreign nationals during the voyage, to be in quarantine aboard the ships anchored offshore and not to approach the port until it is clear that the entire crew is healthy,” they said.

“The standards of quarantine are the same for everyone whether civilian ships or warships. In this case these frigates returning from the far sea zone will wait 14 days. If during this time there are no sick persons among the crew, the ships Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen will be able to moor at the dock,” the newspaper added.

The total number of military personnel under quarantine are approximately 400.

Advertisements