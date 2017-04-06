BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) continued their battle against the Islamic State (ISIL) terror organization this week, targeting the latter’s stronghold of Tal ‘Afar in the western countryside of Mosul.

Video footage of the Popuar Mobilization Units field operations were released by local media on Wednesday; it shows these pro-government forces destroying an Islamic State SVBIED and up-close fighting with the aforementioned terrorist group.

With much of Tal ‘Afar surrounded, the Popular Mobilization Units should reach the gates of this strategic town in the coming weeks as they clear more territory near the Badush Mountains.

