BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – A suicide bomber allegedly blew up his vehicle well before reaching his intended target in southern Idlib on Thursday, the Sputnik News Agency’s Arabic-language version reported.

Citing a field source in the area, the Sputnik report claimed that the reason for the suicide bomber’s early detonation was likely due to confusion.

In particular, the source alleges that the suicide bomber was likely confused after his vehicle came under heavy gunfire from the Syrian Army soldiers that were defending the town of Sukayk in southern Idlib.

Apparently, the suicide bomber lost sight of the target and ended up detonating his explosives far from the intended site in northern Sukayk.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their jihadist allies often resort to suicide bombings before their fighters storm an area; this has been especially true during the latest clashes in the Idlib and Hama governorates.

When the suicide attacks are successful, the jihadists are able to take advantage of the Syrian military’s fractured front-lines and retake areas they previously lost.

Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
HTS cannot blame him and reduce his performance pay!

Stern Daler
@@Long, premature ejaculation going into paradise.

Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
With front lines being so open the visibility of VBIED is not a sudden surprise. We all have seen in the earlier battles in Iraq Daesh sent 100s of VBIED against Iraqi / Peshmerga and took out a huge number of their opponents with huge blasts and they always improvised their explosive cocktail. It was a terror as most of the battle were street fighting with absolutely no visibility of what & where to expect. In Hama & Idlib we can see that the terrorists do not enjoy that advantage and are being cherry picked by SAA / Russians! The… Read more »

