BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – A suicide bomber allegedly blew up his vehicle well before reaching his intended target in southern Idlib on Thursday, the Sputnik News Agency’s Arabic-language version reported.
Citing a field source in the area, the Sputnik report claimed that the reason for the suicide bomber’s early detonation was likely due to confusion.
In particular, the source alleges that the suicide bomber was likely confused after his vehicle came under heavy gunfire from the Syrian Army soldiers that were defending the town of Sukayk in southern Idlib.
Apparently, the suicide bomber lost sight of the target and ended up detonating his explosives far from the intended site in northern Sukayk.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their jihadist allies often resort to suicide bombings before their fighters storm an area; this has been especially true during the latest clashes in the Idlib and Hama governorates.
When the suicide attacks are successful, the jihadists are able to take advantage of the Syrian military’s fractured front-lines and retake areas they previously lost.
