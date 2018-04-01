BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:39 P.M.) – Reports have been circulating since the night of Saturday to Sunday that Islamic State forces in eastern Syria have launched a partially successful offensive against the Syrian Army at the Euphrates city of Abu Kamal and at the T-2 airbase.
Some reports suggested that terrorist fighters managed to infiltrate the eastern neighborhoods of Abu Kamal and that they seized sixteen trucks full of weaponry and ammunition near the T-2 military airport.
According to sources in touch with Al-Masdar News, at Abu Kamal, Islamic State jihadists attacked from the north after crossing the Euphrates to the river’s western shore. However, this assault was full repelled by Syrian pro-government forces within a matter of hours.
Furthermore, Al-Masdar News sources state that whilst ISIS did also attack the T-2 military airport, reports of government supply trucks full of weapons and ammo being nabbed by the terrorist group are not true.
Sources added that no gains by Islamic State forces around the airbase were made, this attack also being rebuffed after rather violent clashes.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.