BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:39 P.M.) – Reports have been circulating since the night of Saturday to Sunday that Islamic State forces in eastern Syria have launched a partially successful offensive against the Syrian Army at the Euphrates city of Abu Kamal and at the T-2 airbase.

Some reports suggested that terrorist fighters managed to infiltrate the eastern neighborhoods of Abu Kamal and that they seized sixteen trucks full of weaponry and ammunition near the T-2 military airport.

According to sources in touch with Al-Masdar News, at Abu Kamal, Islamic State jihadists attacked from the north after crossing the Euphrates to the river’s western shore. However, this assault was full repelled by Syrian pro-government forces within a matter of hours.

Furthermore, Al-Masdar News sources state that whilst ISIS did also attack the T-2 military airport, reports of government supply trucks full of weapons and ammo being nabbed by the terrorist group are not true.

Sources added that no gains by Islamic State forces around the airbase were made, this attack also being rebuffed after rather violent clashes.