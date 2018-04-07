BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:01 P.M.) – Earlier, Al-Masdar News mentioned unconfirmed reports that rebel fighters of Free Syrian Army affiliate group Jaysh al-Ababil based in the southern Damascus district of Tadamon were to be evacuated to Daraa.

These reports have since been confirmed.

In detail, the evacuation deal – brokered by Russian military authorities – will see no less than fifteen hundred (1,500) Free Syrian Army fighters currently based in the Tadamon district relinquish their positions and heavy equipment (i.e. tanks and artillery) to government forces and then be evacuated with their family members to insurgent-controlled areas of Daraa province.

Once in Daraa, Jaysh al-Ababil rebels and their families will be received by allied militants and resettled in the small city of Jasim.

No exact date for when the evacuation will take place or details on its scheduled period of effect has yet been clarified.